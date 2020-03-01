CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $749.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $667.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $450.41 and a 12-month high of $746.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after acquiring an additional 445,078 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CoStar Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,760,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.