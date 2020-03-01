Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) has been given a C$52.00 price target by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.67.

TSE LSPD opened at C$33.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -18.90. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$18.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

