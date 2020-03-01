Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to “Hold”

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVBF. BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

