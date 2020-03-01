Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLMT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $3.39 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,178,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 476,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 198,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.