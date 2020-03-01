Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Evertec stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Evertec has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

