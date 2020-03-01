Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ETSY. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

ETSY stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. Etsy has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $73.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,238 shares of company stock worth $6,665,325. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Etsy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

