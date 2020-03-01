TD Securities Lowers WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $16.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 71.49% from the stock’s current price.

WPX has been the subject of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 456.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 711,859 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in WPX Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 120,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in WPX Energy by 27,573.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 747,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 744,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

