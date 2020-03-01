Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.22% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

