Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Lowered to $35.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s previous close.

WHD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE WHD opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. Cactus has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.