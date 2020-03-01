CSFB Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$70.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.35.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$69.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$73.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.05. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$60.09 and a 52 week high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.0100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total value of C$4,557,911.40. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total transaction of C$1,436,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,895.31. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,792 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,500.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

