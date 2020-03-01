Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) to Hold

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ELEKTA AB/ADR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Pareto Securities lowered ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

ELEKTA AB/ADR stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.48. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.05 million for the quarter. ELEKTA AB/ADR had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ELEKTA AB/ADR will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.