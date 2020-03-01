CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVLT. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -112.70, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.03. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

