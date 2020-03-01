Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MFI. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$22.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.20. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$21.06 and a 12 month high of C$35.81.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

