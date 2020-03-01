Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MFI. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$22.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.20. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$21.06 and a 12 month high of C$35.81.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.39 Million
Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.39 Million
KVH Industries, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.97 Million
KVH Industries, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.97 Million
Plymouth Ind Re Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Million
Plymouth Ind Re Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Million
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.87 Million
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.87 Million
Bicycle Therapeutics Limited Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00
Bicycle Therapeutics Limited Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00
HSBC Given a GBX 520 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
HSBC Given a GBX 520 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report