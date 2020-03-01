FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issued By William Blair

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 140,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 136,751 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 81.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,734,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,857 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

