Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price (down previously from GBX 1,020 ($13.42)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 667 ($8.77).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 562.60 ($7.40) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 652.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 671.96. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

