Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price (down previously from GBX 1,020 ($13.42)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 667 ($8.77).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 562.60 ($7.40) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 652.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 671.96. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

