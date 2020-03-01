Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,045 ($13.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,067 ($14.04).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 752.80 ($9.90) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 977.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 986.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 796.90 ($10.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Analyst Recommendations for WPP (LON:WPP)

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Issued By William Blair
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Issued By William Blair
Standard Chartered Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Standard Chartered Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WPP
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WPP
KeyCorp Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
5N Plus Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
5N Plus Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report