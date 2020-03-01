Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,045 ($13.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,067 ($14.04).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 752.80 ($9.90) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 977.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 986.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 796.90 ($10.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

