KeyCorp Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timkensteel in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TMST. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

TMST opened at $5.07 on Friday. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $227.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Timkensteel by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 96,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Timkensteel by 2,717.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Timkensteel by 623.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Timkensteel during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Timkensteel by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

