KeyCorp Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timkensteel in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TMST. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

TMST opened at $5.07 on Friday. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $227.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Timkensteel by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 96,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Timkensteel by 2,717.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Timkensteel by 623.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Timkensteel during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Timkensteel by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Read More: Market Perform

Earnings History and Estimates for Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST)

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Issued By William Blair
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Issued By William Blair
Standard Chartered Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Standard Chartered Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WPP
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WPP
KeyCorp Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
5N Plus Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
5N Plus Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report