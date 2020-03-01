5N Plus Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded 5N Plus from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

VNP stock opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The firm has a market cap of $185.15 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$3.83.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

