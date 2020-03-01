5N Plus Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded 5N Plus from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

VNP stock opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The firm has a market cap of $185.15 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$3.83.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Issued By William Blair
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Issued By William Blair
Standard Chartered Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Standard Chartered Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WPP
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WPP
KeyCorp Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
5N Plus Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
5N Plus Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report