Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Constellation Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.53.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

