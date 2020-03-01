Comparing Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) & Chipotle Mexican Grill (NASDAQ:CMG)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $468.03 million 1.21 $42.21 million $1.43 13.38 Chipotle Mexican Grill $5.59 billion 3.85 $350.16 million $14.05 55.06

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Ruth’s Hospitality Group. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 9.02% 44.50% 9.54% Chipotle Mexican Grill 6.27% 25.14% 8.23%

Volatility and Risk

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Chipotle Mexican Grill 3 17 13 0 2.30

Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.38%. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus price target of $861.41, suggesting a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Ruth’s Hospitality Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of February 22, 2019, the company had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

