CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) vs. Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Financial Analysis

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CDK Global and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Limelight Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50

CDK Global presently has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.45%. Limelight Networks has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. Given CDK Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 2.36% -63.55% 13.01% Limelight Networks -8.00% -10.02% -7.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and Limelight Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.91 billion 2.92 $124.00 million $3.14 14.66 Limelight Networks $200.63 million 2.98 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -36.04

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CDK Global has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CDK Global beats Limelight Networks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions, such as the management of digital advertising spend for automotive retailers, automotive retailer associations, and OEMs; and professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 28,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

