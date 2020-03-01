Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.48

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 54553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFNC. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after buying an additional 423,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,427,000 after buying an additional 467,496 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,696,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,246,000 after buying an additional 181,563 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,258,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,501,000 after buying an additional 1,109,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 281,947 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

