Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.55

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 3761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,467 shares of company stock valued at $742,863. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

