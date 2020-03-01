Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.92

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.92 and last traded at $82.94, with a volume of 97428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,988,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,994,000 after acquiring an additional 413,309 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,586,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,970,000 after acquiring an additional 329,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

