Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.32

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.32 and last traded at $58.32, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,007,000 after buying an additional 46,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,130,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 399,164 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 443,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,052,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

