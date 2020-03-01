Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.36

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 1635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

