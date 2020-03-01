Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.91

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.91 and last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Hexcel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

