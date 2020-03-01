Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.30

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.30 and last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

