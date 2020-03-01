Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.09

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.09 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 9301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,855 shares of company stock worth $5,217,618 in the last ninety days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,950,000 after buying an additional 1,531,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,759,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,223,000 after buying an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,154,000 after buying an additional 229,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.