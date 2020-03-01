Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.37

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.37 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 29658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

