Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.20

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.20 and last traded at $61.40, with a volume of 15497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.
A number of research firms have commented on FTSV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.
The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forty Seven Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTSV)
Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.
