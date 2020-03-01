Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.20

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.20 and last traded at $61.40, with a volume of 15497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

A number of research firms have commented on FTSV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $4,856,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forty Seven Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

