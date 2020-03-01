United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.64

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.11). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $289.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.22%.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,524,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 503,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

