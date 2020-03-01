National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.02

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.02 and last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 5818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,701,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,060,000 after buying an additional 141,348 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

