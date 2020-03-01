Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.28

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 8909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $711.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,116,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,129 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 45,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 536,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 64.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 179,864 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.