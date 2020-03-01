CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.34

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.34 and last traded at $99.68, with a volume of 16435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

