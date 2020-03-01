Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.37

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 1365827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,821,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Halliburton by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,710 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Issued By William Blair
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Issued By William Blair
Standard Chartered Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Standard Chartered Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WPP
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WPP
KeyCorp Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
5N Plus Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
5N Plus Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report