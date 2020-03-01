Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.37

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 1365827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,821,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Halliburton by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,710 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

