Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.80

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 1812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $968.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.84.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

