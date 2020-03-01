Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.70

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 4938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -160.39, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after buying an additional 814,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after buying an additional 792,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after buying an additional 641,237 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 385,399 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

