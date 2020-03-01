Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.70

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 4938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -160.39, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after buying an additional 814,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after buying an additional 792,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after buying an additional 641,237 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 385,399 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Issued By William Blair
Standard Chartered Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates "Neutral" Rating for WPP
KeyCorp Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp's Q4 2020 Earnings
5N Plus Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts


