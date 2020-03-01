Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.31

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 5062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $30,036.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,678 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

