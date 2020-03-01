Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.98

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.98 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 3026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

