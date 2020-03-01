Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.20

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 9767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $518.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Dmc Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dmc Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,011,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dmc Global by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,288,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dmc Global by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

About Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

