First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.83

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 3030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

