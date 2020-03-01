Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golar LNG in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25.

GLNG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

