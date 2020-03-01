Analysts Offer Predictions for Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

ECPG opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 151,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

