Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBRL. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of CBRL opened at $143.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

