Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tailored Brands Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tailored Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

TLRD stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. Tailored Brands has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.43 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. Tailored Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 75,608 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 139,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

