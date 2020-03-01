B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Oxford Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OXM. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $58.21 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.