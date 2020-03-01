Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Macy’s Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:M)

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Shares of M opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Macy’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

