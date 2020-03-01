Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

NYSE:LOW opened at $106.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average is $114.79. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

