Guess?, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Guess? in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of GES stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Guess? has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 30.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.